NBC Wins 2017-18 TV Season by Record Margin, With Super Bowl and Olympics

The Peacock is proud yet again.

With the 2017-18 TV season about to close, NBC is set to come out on top for the fourth time in five years, averaging a 2.2 demo rating (in “most current”/DVR-inclusive numbers).

Last year, NBC won the September-to-May TV season without benefit of the Super Bowl or an in-season Olympics, though this year both eyeball-grabbers came into play. As such, NBC is up a tenth in the demo from where it was a year ago. (Even factoring out all live news and sports events for all the networks, NBC still comes out on top.)

Fox, CBS and ABC tied for second this TV season, each averaging a 1.5 demo rating (respectively down four, three and one tenths from last year). The CW followed with a 0.6, down one tenth.

NBC’s margin of victory (47 percent) over those in second place marks the largest for any network in the 31-year history of Nielsen’s current people-meter sample.

Among the Peacock’s feathers this season, it boasted broadcast’s No. 1 drama (in This Is Us), the top primetime series (Sunday Night Football), the No. 1 reality series (The Voice) and regular time slot wins by its #OneChicago trifecta.

When it comes to total viewers, CBS was “America’s Most Watched Network” for the 10th year in a row (and 15th out of the last 16) with an average audience of 9 million (down 7 percent vs. last year) — holding strong this spring to catch up to and eventually edge out the Super Bowl- and Olympics-boosted NBC. Leading the charge for CBS were the second- and third-most watched comedies (Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon) and No. 2 and 3 dramas (NCIS, Bull). NBC placed second in total viewers with 8.9 million (up 10 percent), followed by ABC (6.1 mil, steady), Fox (4.9 mil, down 16 percent) and The CW (1.7 mil, down 6 percent).

