TVLine Items: Outlander Adds 5 Actors, Step Up: High Water Renewed and More

Outlander has enlisted a resident of Middle Earth for Season 4: Billy Boyd (aka The Lord of the Rings‘ Pippin) has joined the Starz drama as Gerald Forbes, a wealthy lawyer in Cross Creek who is friends with his prominent client, Jocasta Cameron (Maria Doyle Kennedy), EW.com reports.

Additionally, the show has cast the following actors: Natalie Simpson (the Les Misérables miniseries) as Jocasta’s maid Phaedre, Tim Downie (Paddington) as Governor William Tryon, Simona Brown (Guilt) as Brianna’s best friend/college roommate Gayle and newcomer Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, a Scottish woman who goes on a big adventure with Brianna.

Outlander returns for Season 4 this November.

* YouTube Red has renewed the dance drama Step Up: High Water for Season 2, which will feature returning series regulars Naya Rivera and Faizon Love, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) will guest on Season 2 of Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth, voicing a girl on Missy and Jessi’s soccer team who shakes up the social dynamics of the school. Meanwhile, David Thewlis (Fargo) will voice “The Shame Wizard,” the Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy who haunts the kids, stoking their deepest shame.

* Amazon has greenlit an untitled docuseries hosted by Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) and produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay (The Big Short), which explores the global economy and its comedic eccentricities through McKay’s sardonic lens.

* Nickelodeon will welcome back the competition show Double Dare on Monday, June 25 at 8/7c, with new host Liza Koshy (Freakish). Original series host Marc Summers will provide color commentary on the challenges.

* Jamie Foxx will host the BET Awards, airing live on Sunday, June 24 at 8 pm ET.

* HBO has renewed the late-night series Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas for Season 2.

* SundanceTV and Sundance Now have partnered for the 2019 limited series The Name of the Rose, based on Umberto Eco’s 1980 novel of the same name. The project, starring John Turturro (The Night Of), Michael Emerson (Arrow, Person of Interest) and Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding), is about a Franciscan monk and his novice who witness to a series of mysterious murders in a secluded monastery in the Alps.

