Krypton Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

Syfy is extending its stay on Krypton.

The cable net announced on Tuesday that it has renewed the Superman prequel series for Season 2, one day before its Season 1 finale (airing this Wednesday at 10/9c).

Krypton takes place 200 years before the birth of Kal-El and the eventual destruction of the titular planet. The series stars Cameron Cuffe (The Halcyon) as Seg-El — who goes on to become Kal-El/Superman’s grandfather — as he fights to redeem honor for his ostracized family, The House of El.

Season 1 thus far has averaged 810,000 total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), making it the most watched Syfy series, while in the demo (with a 0.24) it trails only The Magicians.

Krypton‘s renewal comes a week-and-a-half after it was announced that The Expanse will not be picked up by Syfy for Season 4, though the Amazon Prime streaming service is said to be interested in a possible “rescue.” Meanwhile, 12 Monkeys‘ fourth and final season will premiere Friday, June 15 at 8 pm, unspooling 11 episodes over the course of four weeks.

Season 2 of Krypton is expected to debut in 2019. Are you happy to hear it will be back?