Krypton Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

Krypton
Courtesy of Syfy

Syfy is extending its stay on Krypton.

The cable net announced on Tuesday that it has renewed the Superman prequel series for Season 2, one day before its Season 1 finale (airing this Wednesday at 10/9c).

Krypton takes place 200 years before the birth of Kal-El and the eventual destruction of the titular planet. The series stars Cameron Cuffe (The Halcyon) as Seg-El — who goes on to become Kal-El/Superman’s grandfather — as he fights to redeem honor for his ostracized family, The House of El.

Season 1 thus far has averaged 810,000 total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), making it the most watched Syfy series, while in the demo (with a 0.24) it trails only The Magicians.

Krypton‘s renewal comes a week-and-a-half after it was announced that The Expanse will not be picked up by Syfy for Season 4, though the Amazon Prime streaming service is said to be interested in a possible “rescue.” Meanwhile, 12 Monkeys‘ fourth and final season will premiere Friday, June 15 at 8 pm, unspooling 11 episodes over the course of four weeks.

Season 2 of Krypton is expected to debut in 2019. Are you happy to hear it will be back?

