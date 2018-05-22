Has Team Flash Fallen for One Last DeVoe Trap? Watch a Finale Sneak Peek

Have The Flash and friends played right into The Thinker’s hands, and at the worst possible moment?

In the Season 4 finale of the CW hit — airing tonight at 8/7c and titled “We Are The Flash” — Team Flash gets help from a surprising ally in their battle against DeVoe (played by Neil Sandilands).

But well before that happens, and with the brain-numbing Enlightenment slowly but surely permeating the globe, Iris brings Marlize to S.T.A.R. Labs, where DeVoe’s estranged missus suggests that they send Barry into Clifford’s mind to track down the good that is left in him.

Shortly after they pull that off (by hooking Barry up to a second Thinker chair), DeVoe shows up at S.T.A.R. Labs in the sneak peek above, to taunt Marlize and her new friends about their “accomplishment.” Press play above to see what The Thinker has on his mind, and how Team Flash responds.

The Flash EP Todd Helbing previously described the season finale as “Inception-like,” saying: “The way they attack The Thinker is totally different from anything we’ve seen before in a finale.”

And as for the Speed Force-fluent waitress (played by The Secret Circle‘s Jessica Parker Kennedy) first spied at the WestAllen wedding, and multiple times since, “Everyone will get an answer to who exactly The Mystery Girl is, and how she plays into not only this season but next season.”