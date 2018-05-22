Ratings: American Idol Tops The Voice for First Time With Season Finale

American Idol‘s Season 16 finale drew 8.7 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, edging out The Voice to top Monday night in both measures.

(Because someone will wonder: Idol‘s final Fox finale did 13.3 mil and a 3.0, a little over two years ago.)

Opening ABC’s night, Dancing With the Stars: Athletes (8.7 mil/1.1) was up a tenth week-to-week but down 21 percent from its year-ago “regular” finale.

Over on NBC, the aforementioned The Voice (8.6 mil/1.5) was down a tenth week-to-week and off 11 and 25 percent from its year-ago finale Part 1. Running Wild (3.1 mil/0.7) dipped.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to MLB preemption, Supergirl (1.77 mil/0.5) and iZombie (1.0 mil/0.3) are currently up in audience while steady in the demo.

CBS | Man With a Plan (5.7 mil/1.) was steady with its finale, while Elementary (4.2 mil/0.5) dipped to match series lows.

FOX | Miss USA coverage (2.4 mil/0.6) was down 16 and 25 percent from last year.

