The Expanse: Amazon Eyes Season 4 Renewal of Cancelled Syfy Drama

The Expanse may keep on expanding after all: Amazon is in talks to pick up the cancelled Syfy drama for a fourth season, TVLine has confirmed.

The talks — first reported by The Hollywood Reporter — come ten days after the outer-space drama, set two hundred years in the future in a fully colonized solar system, was cancelled by Syfy following a three-season run. Syfy cited falling ratings as the reason for the cancellation, but producers Alcon Television Group announced it would try to find the series a new home.

The deal isn’t officially signed yet, but Amazon makes sense as a landing spot for The Expanse: It’s currently the streaming home for the series’ first two seasons. Plus, according to THR, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is a big fan of the original book series by James S.A. Corey, and was angry when the TV adaptation initially went to Syfy and not Amazon’s streaming service.

