LA to Vegas Cancelled at Fox

Please return your seatbacks to their full upright and locked position: After only one zippy season, LA to Vegas has been cancelled by Fox, TVLine has confirmed.

Co-star Amir Talai shared the news of the show’s axing via Twitter on Monday evening. “I love you so much #LAtoVegas fans,” Talai wrote. “That’s why it breaks my heart to tell you that our show is not coming back.”

The comedy about the crew and passengers on discount Jackpot Airlines’ weekend jaunts from [see title] and back starred Dylan McDermott as kooky Captain Dave and UnREAL alumna Kim Matula as Ronnie, the level-headed flight attendant who miraculously keeps her wacky friends, er, grounded.

The series’ chances of renewal started looking up back in January when the network ordered three additional episodes (bringing its total to 15). But apparently, it couldn’t even be saved by answering once and for all the question of “Are Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney the same person?” by casting them as rival captains.

