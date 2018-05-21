Descendants 3 Adds Cheyenne Jackson as Hades (aka Mal's Father?)

The third movie in Disney Channel’s Descendants saga has added its final cast member — and you’re not going to like him when he’s angry.

Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) has joined Descendants 3 as Hades, the ruler of the Underworld from the 1997 Disney musical Hercules — and, you know, Greek mythology. Though the network’s announcement didn’t confirm that Hades is the father of Mal (played by Dove Cameron), the pieces begin to fit together when you re-watch the movie’s official teaser with this new casting information in mind.

Slated for a Summer 2019 release, Descendants 3 will star returning favorites Dove Cameron as Mal, daughter of Sleeping Beauty‘s Maleficent; Sofia Carson as Evie, daughter of Snow White‘s Evil Queen; Cameron Boyce as Carlos, son of 101 Dalmations‘ Cruella de Vil; and Booboo Stewart as Jay, son of Aladdin‘s Jafar. Also coming back: Thomas Doherty as Harry, son of Peter Pan‘s Captain Hook; Dylan Playfair as Gil, son of Beauty and the Beast‘s Gaston; Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, daughter of Cinderella‘s Drizella; and China Anne McClain as Uma, daughter of The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula.

And be on the lookout for some familiar “good” guys: Mitchell Hope as Ben, son of Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle and Adam; Sarah Jeffrey as Audrey, daughter of Sleeping Beauty‘s Aurora; Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad, son of Cinderella and Prince Charming; Brenna D’Amico as the daughter of Cinderella‘s Fairy Godmother; and Zachary Gibson as Doug, son of Snow White‘s Dopey.

In addition to the returning characters, Descendants 3 will introduce Jamal Sims as The Princess and the Frog‘s Dr. Facilier, as well as Jadah Marie as Celia, his daughter.

Your thoughts on the Descendants saga’s new addition(s)? Watch Disney Channel’s announcement video, then drop ’em in a comment below.