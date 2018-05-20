The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Renewed for Season 3, Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Stupendous news: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for a third season, ahead of its Season 2 premiere, TVLine has confirmed.

Word of Mrs. Maisel‘s early renewal comes after the acclaimed Amazon series took home a Peabody Award on Saturday night. The show previously won a pair of Golden Globes for its first season, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series or Musical for leading lady Rachel Brosnahan.

Mrs. Maisel‘s first season arrived on Amazon in November 2017. A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Are you ecstatic about Mrs. Maisel‘s (very) early renewal?