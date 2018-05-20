NBC's Reverie Cast Details How Dreams Can Become Nightmares (Video)

In Reverie, idyllic VR dreams can become dangerous nightmares, the upcoming NBC series’ cast details in this exclusive featurette.

Premiering Wednesday, May 30 at 10/9c, Reverie stars Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) as Mara Kint, a former FBI hostage negotiator who is recruited by her onetime boss Charlie (24‘s Dennis Haysbert) to work for the titular company, which has created virtual reality tech that allows people to summon and inhabit extremely realistic memories.

The thing is, Reverie is so immersive and customizable that, for any number of reasons, the client might not wish to return to reality — thus sending their body into a real-life coma while loved ones fret.

Upon receiving a sufficiently harrowing crash course in Reverie from programmer Paul (Covert Affairs‘ Sendhil Ramamurthy), Mara is able to join clients inside their dreams and hopefully persuade them to exit the program. Mara, however, has a memory of her own that she’d prefer to forget, yet it threatens to haunt her inside Reverie.

Press play above to hear Shahi and the cast detail the promise — and the peril — of entering a Reverie.