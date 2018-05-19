Set Your DVR: Here's What's New (and Leaving) the Week of May 20

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “go90” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

This week, we’re also going ahead and listing every major season (and series) finale from the seven days ahead. Those include Fox’s last-ever episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which was cancelled, then resurrected by NBC), and the actual last episode of ABC’s The Middle.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos Season 28 finale (ABC)

8 pm Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

8 pm American Idol Season 16 finale, Night 1 of 2 (ABC)

8 pm NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 finale (CBS; two episodes)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 29 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 5 finale (Fox; moving to NBC)

9 pm Family Guy Season 16 finale (Fox)

9:30 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 8 finale (Fox)

10 pm Madam Secretary Season 4 finale (CBS)

MONDAY, MAY 21

8 pm Dancing With the Stars: Athletes finale (ABC)

8 pm The Voice Season 14 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

8 pm Miss USA 2018 (Fox)

8:30 pm Man With a Plan Season 2 finale (CBS)

9 pm American Idol Season 16 finale, Night 2 of 2 (ABC)

9 pm The Terror Season 1 finale (AMC)

9 pm Who Do You Think You Are? Season 10 premiere (TLC; two episodes)

TUESDAY, MAY 22

8 pm The Flash Season 4 finale (The CW)

8 pm NCIS Season 15 finale (CBS)

8 pm Roseanne Season 10 finale (ABC)

8:30 pm The Middle series finale (ABC; one hour)

9 pm The Voice Season 14 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 pm For the People Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 PM You Me Her Season 3 finale (Audience)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

8 pm Survivor Season 36 finale (CBS; two hours, plus reunion special)

8 pm Empire Season 4 finale (Fox)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU Season 19 finale (NBC; two hours)

9 pm Star Season 2 finale (Fox)

10 pm Krypton Season 1 finale (Syfy)

THURSDAY, MAY 24

8 pm Celebrity Ninja Warrior Red Nose Day special (NBC)

8 pm Terrence Howard’s Fright Club special (Fox)

8 pm Siren Season 1 finale (Freeform)

9 pm Hollywood Game Night Red Nose Day special (NBC)

9 pm Showtime at the Apollo finale (Fox)

10 pm Red Nose Day (NBC)

FRIDAY, MAY 25

12 am Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix)

12 am Picnic at Hanging Rock Season 1 premiere (Amazon; all six episodes)

8 pm Quantico time slot premiere (ABC; officially cancelled)

8 pm Champions Season 1 finale (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm My Last Days Season 2 premiere (The CW)

SATURDAY, MAY 26

8 pm Taken time slot premiere (NBC; officially cancelled)

What’s on your TVLine-Up for the week ahead?