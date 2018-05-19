Ratings: Once Ends With 8-Week Audience High, Blindspot Finale Up

The series finale of ABC’s Once Upon a Time on Friday night drew 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, marking its largest audience in two months while flat in the demo. TVLine readers gave the grand finale an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, Agents of SHIELD‘s season finale (1.9 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”) dipped in audience while flat in the demo. (S.H.I.E.L.D. returns in Summer 2019, with a shortened Season 6.)

ABC notes that 20/20’s royal wedding-themed outing drew a two-month audience high (of 2.6 million). Which is nice.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Blindspot (3.3 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “B+”) ticked up to 7- and 5-episode highs.

CBS | Leading out of Undercover Boss (4.6 mil/0.6), Hawaii Five-0‘s season finale (6.6 mil/0.7) dipped to hit and match series lows.

FOX | MasterChef Junior‘s two-hour finale averaged 3.3 mil and a 0.8, with the second hour leading the night in the demo (0.9).

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to MLB preemptions, Life Sentence (980K/0.2) is currently up a whole bunch.

