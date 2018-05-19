Arrow Video: Stephen Amell Weighs In on Oliver's Decision (and the Fallout), Teases New [Spoiler] for Season 7

The CW’s Arrow may have just locked up its latest run (so to speak), but series star Stephen Amell is here to give you a provocative peek ahead at Season 7.

Speaking with TVLine at the CW Upfront red carpet, Amell shared his take on Oliver’s not-entirely-popular decision to make a deal with the FBI that, in trade for their back-up in going after Ricard Diaz and his corrupt network, landed Team Arrow’s leader behind bars.

Will Felicity, who was unacceptably left out of the loop on the life-changing decision, forgive and forget? Amell has his thoughts on that, too.

The Arrow star then talks about saying good-bye to original cast member Paul Blackthorne, and the hole he will leave that will be hard to replace. He also gives a hint at recently promoted showrunner Beth Schwartz‘s plans for Arrow (including a new [spoiler]), how the next crossover event (involving Batwoman) will differ from last year’s, and there’s also a bit on the freshly teased arrival of the Longbow Hunters.

Watch Amell’s video Q&A above and share your very early hopes for Arrow Season 7, which will air Mondays at 9/8c (premiere date TBA).

