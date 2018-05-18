TVLine Items: Michelle Wolf Trailer, Christmas Prince Sequel and More

After leaving her mark on the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, host Michelle Wolf is taking a breather from the madness of the world in a new trailer for her Netflix variety/sketch show.

Streaming every Sunday beginning May 27, The Break With Michelle Wolf provides a respite from “the seriousness of today’s late night comedy,” per the official release.

Press PLAY above for a preview of what the Daily Show alumna has in store for viewers.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has set a sequel to its holiday movie A Christmas Prince, featuring returning stars Rose McIver (iZombie) and Ben Lamb (The White Queen). Per The Hollywood Reporter, the continuation picks up a year later, with Amber (McIver) and Richard’s (Lamb) holiday nuptials in jeopardy as she doubts whether she’s cut out to be queen, while he is faced with a political crisis that threatens the future of his kingdom.

🔔🔔 Hear Ye, Hear Ye 🔔🔔

Ms. Amber Moore and His Royal Highness Prince Richard of Aldovia kindly request the honor of your presence at their royal wedding later this year pic.twitter.com/GIvO753tqX — Netflix US (@netflix) May 18, 2018

* Hulu has given a series order to true-crime anthology show The Act, the first season of which will be based on Michelle Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter to Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom to Be Murdered,” our sister site Deadline reports.

* Lena Waithe (The Chi, Master of None) will receive the Trailblazer Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Monday, June 18 at 9/8c.

* The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 8 pm on Fox.

* ABC will present the two-hour special The Last Days of Michael Jackson on Thursday, May 24 at 8 pm.

* The animated sci-fi comedy ThunderCats Roar will debut on Cartoon Network in 2019. Watch a behind-the-scenes featurette below:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?