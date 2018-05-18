Jennifer Aniston Is POTUS, Tig Notaro First Lady in Netflix Movie Comedy

She’s with her. And vice versa.

Jennifer Aniston is the President of the United States, and Tig Notaro will play her wife, in First Ladies, a movie in the works at Netflix.

Penned by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, the political comedy follows Beverly and Kasey Nicholson — America’s first female President and her wife — as they move into the White House and prove that “behind every great woman… is another great woman.”

Notaro, Allynne and Aniston are all producers on the project, alongside Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Betsy Koch. Chris Henchy is EP.

Notaro’s small screen credits include Amazon’s two-and-done One Mississippi, Fresh Off the Boat and Transparent, while Friends alum Aniston is set to co-star opposite Reese Witherspoon in an upcoming Apple series about the goings-on at a TV morning show.