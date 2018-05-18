Ratings: Gotham Dips With Finale, Arrow Eyes 4-Month High

Fox’s Gotham this Thursday night wrapped Season 4 — and delivered its last episode until 2019 — with 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, down a tenth in the demo.

Leading out of that, Showtime at the Apollo (2.6 mil/0.6) was steady.

Of The CW’s finales, Supernatural (1.6 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”) drew its best audience since March 29 while up a tenth in the demo. Arrow (1.35 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B”) surged 35 and 66 percent to deliver its best numbers since Jan. 25 and Jan. 18.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (7.5 mil/1.9, TVLine reader grade “B”) was steady with its finale, while Station 19 (5.1 mil/1.) ticked up. What Would You Do? (2.7 mil/0.6) outperformed Quantico‘s final Thursday airing (2 mil/0.5).

CBS | Leading out of reruns, Life in Pieces did 5.6 mil/1.0 and then 5 mil/0.9, hitting and tying season lows with the latter. S.W.A.T. (6.1 mil/1.0) ended Season 1 with its best numbers since Feb. 1.

NBC | An American Ninja Warrior special did 3.4 mil and a 0.7.

