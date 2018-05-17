RuPaul's Drag Race Preview: The Queens Bond Over Their Fears

RuPaul’s Drag Race is here to remind us of that timeless quote from Franklin D. Roosevelt: “There’s nothing to fear but fear itself — except maybe The Vixen, but don’t worry, she was eliminated last week.” (That’s the full quote, right?)

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode (VH1, 8/7c) finds Eureka opening up to her fellow finalists about her own insecurities in regards to getting older. More specifically, “I fear my body slowly messing up.”

Fortunately, the other queens are ready to pick her up with words of encouragement, particularly Asia O’Hara and Aquaria, who believe that doing drag keeps you young. (I’d like to believe that watching drag also keeps you young, but maybe that’s just wishful thinking.)

Hit PLAY on the preview clip below, then drop a comment: Which remaining queen(s) are you rooting for this season?