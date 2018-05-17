iZombie, Crazy Ex and Jane the Virgin Final Seasons Confirmed by The CW

Three CW series will take their final bows during the 2018-19 TV season. As had been speculated, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will draw to a close following their respective fifth and fourth seasons, the network confirmed on Thursday. Additionally, iZombie‘s forthcoming fifth season will also be its last.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will be first to finish its run, returning this fall at a later time, Fridays at 9/8c. Jane and iZombie are being held until midseason, as revealed by the network’s just-released 2018-19 primetime schedule.

Jane, of course, just ended on its biggest cliffhanger yet, with its Season 4 revealing that — spoiler alert! — Jane’s dead husband Michael was still alive. Crazy Ex, meanwhile, ended its third season with Rebecca facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder of her own unstable ex Trent.

iZombie‘s fourth season is currently airing Mondays at 9/8c, with its finale set for Monday, May 28.

Are you saddened by the confirmed final seasons for Crazy, Jane and iZombie? Or are you happy each show will get to go out on its own terms? Drop a comment below.