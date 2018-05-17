Gillian Anderson to Play 'Uninhibited' Therapist in Netflix's Sex Education

Ladies and gentlemen, Agent Scully has left the building: X-Files star Gillian Anderson has been cast as the lead in Netflix’s upcoming dramedy Sex Education, the streaming video service announced Thursday.

Per Netflix’s tweet, the new series follows an uninhibited sex therapist — played by Anderson — and her socially awkward son, who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school.

Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game, Hugo) will play Anderson’s character’s son.

In March, Anderson wrapped her run on the Fox sci-fi drama that made her a star. “There are lots of things that I want to do in my life and career,” she said in January regarding her choice to step away from the series. “It’s been an extraordinary opportunity. I’m extremely grateful. [But] I don’t want to be tied down to doing one thing for months and months… I like to be challenged as an actor. That’s why I got into this business. And it’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. This is it for me — I’m really serious.” Fox apparently agreed, announcing in May that it currently has no plans to order another season of the revived drama.

Anderson’s TV work includes Hannibal, Crisis, The Fall and American Gods — the latter of which Anderson also exited after showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green parted ways with the Starz fantasy drama in late 2017.