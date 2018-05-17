Game of Thrones Star Suspects That HBO Drama Is Shooting Multiple Series Endings: 'They Don't Even Trust Us'

Apparently, no one in the Seven Kingdoms can divine how Game of Thrones‘ series finale will end.

Not even the Mother of Dragons.

Despite having read the script for the HBO juggernaut’s upcoming eighth and final season finale, series star Emilia Clarke says that she’s not sure she has a good handle on how Thrones actually will wrap up.

“I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us,” she says in The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, adding that she doesn’t know who will win the titular competition and wind up on the Iron Throne. “I’m being serious!”

In the interview, Clarke recalls reading the Season 8 scripts in 2017 — “Holy moly, it took me a couple of hours to come down from that. That was like the most intense reading experience of my life” — but says she suspects that the show’s Powers That Be may have added and/or changed some things during production, which is currently going on.

“Since then, people are saying something on set, and you’re just like, ‘I think that they’re filming other stuff,'” she says. “Everyone’s being really cagey about it… There’s lots of different endings that could happen. I think we’re doing all of them and we aren’t being told which is actually what’s going to happen.”

Game of Thrones will return with its six-episode swan song in 2019.