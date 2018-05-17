The CW Fall Schedule: Supergirl and Charmed Take Over Sunday, Arrow Targets Monday, Jane Held to '19

As Upfronts Week 2018 draws to a close, The CW is the final broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.
♦ Supergirl will launch the CW’s previously-announced expansion into Sunday next fall, with Melissa Benoist and Co. kicking things off on the night at 8/7c, leading into the network’s new Charmed reboot at 9/8c.
♦ Arrow is shifting to Mondays at 9/8c following DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.
♦ The final seasons of Jane the Virgin and iZombie are being held until midseason. Meanwhile, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — also heading into its final season — will kick off its goodbye this fall, once again on Fridays. (Here’s more on the trio’s quasi-imminent departures.)
♦ Originals spinoff Legacies has snagged the post-Supernatural perch on Thursdays.
MONDAY
8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
9 pm Arrow (new time slot)
TUESDAY
8 pm The Flash
9 pm Black Lightning
WEDNESDAY
8 pm Riverdale
9 pm ALL AMERICAN
THURSDAY
8 pm Supernatural
9 pm LEGACIES
FRIDAY
8 pm Dynasty
9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (new time slot)
SUNDAY
8 pm Supergirl (new time slot)
9 pm CHARMED
Jane the Virgin, The 100, iZombie, IN THE DARK and ROSEWELL, NEW MEXICO
Life Sentence, The Originals (currently airing final season) and Valor