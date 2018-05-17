The CW Fall Schedule: Supergirl and Charmed Take Over Sunday, Arrow Targets Monday, Jane Held to '19

As Upfronts Week 2018 draws to a close, The CW is the final broadcast-TV network (following NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ Supergirl will launch the CW’s previously-announced expansion into Sunday next fall, with Melissa Benoist and Co. kicking things off on the night at 8/7c, leading into the network’s new Charmed reboot at 9/8c.

♦ Arrow is shifting to Mondays at 9/8c following DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

♦ The final seasons of Jane the Virgin and iZombie are being held until midseason. Meanwhile, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — also heading into its final season — will kick off its goodbye this fall, once again on Fridays. (Here’s more on the trio’s quasi-imminent departures.)

♦ Originals spinoff Legacies has snagged the post-Supernatural perch on Thursdays.



MONDAY

8 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

9 pm Arrow (new time slot)

TUESDAY

8 pm The Flash

9 pm Black Lightning

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Riverdale

9 pm ALL AMERICAN

THURSDAY

8 pm Supernatural

9 pm LEGACIES

FRIDAY

8 pm Dynasty

9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (new time slot)

SUNDAY

8 pm Supergirl (new time slot)

9 pm CHARMED



Jane the Virgin, The 100, iZombie, IN THE DARK and ROSEWELL, NEW MEXICO



Life Sentence, The Originals (currently airing final season) and Valor