Kevin Bacon Crime Drama City on a Hill Ordered to Series at Showtime

After three seasons on The Following, Kevin Bacon is officially back on the FBI beat: Showtime has handed a series order to the Bacon-led crime drama City on a Hill, TVLine has learned.

Set in 1990s Boston, City on a Hill stars Bacon as corrupt FBI veteran Jackie Rhodes, who teams up with assistant district attorney Decoucy Ward (Underground‘s Aldis Hodge) to catch a family of armored car robbers. The case eventually exposes a massive scandal within the city’s criminal justice system. The 12-episode first season will debut in 2019. (Showtime has also released a first-look photo of the cast, which you can see above.)

The supporting cast includes Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom) and Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire) as brothers Frankie and Jimmy, both of whom are members of the robbery gang, and Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan) as Jackie’s wife Jenny. The series is based on an original idea by Ben Affleck, who serves as an executive producer along with Matt Damon.

“City on a Hill has the veneer of a classic Boston cops-and-robbers drama, but actually dives head first into challenging the very institutions it depicts,” Showtime president and CEO David Nevins said in a statement. “In reality, the series is a penetrating look at the larger criminal justice system and those who operate within it, with mesmerizing performances by Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge anchoring the suspense.”

