Catfish Suspended as MTV Investigates Sexual Misconduct Allegations Regarding Host/EP Nev Schulman

After spending more than 100 episodes helping to catch online ne’er do wells, Nev Schulman has found himself on the hook.

Production on MTV’s popular reality investigation series Catfish has been suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct brought against the host, who also serves as its executive producer, according to The Daily Beast. Catfish, which began airing in 2012, is currently in its seventh season.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation.”

TVLine has reached out to MTV for additional confirmation.

