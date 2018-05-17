Brooklyn 99 Finale Video: Rosa Falls For Special Guest Star Gina Rodriguez

Has Detective Rosa Diaz finally met her match?

TVLine has your exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine season finale (Fox, 8:30/7:30c), which introduces Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez as a potential love interest for Rosa.

As previewed by series co-creator Dan Goor, Rodriguez plays Alicia, an Uber driver who comes into Rosa’s life when she least expects it. “They meet by chance… and Rosa is not looking for love,” he says. “But the question is, once she meets Gina Rodriguez’s character, will she be able to avoid it?” (Judging by Rosa’s googly-eyed expression, we’re guessing the answer is no.)

As previously reported, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Season 5 finale marks the Andy Samberg sitcom’s last episode on Fox, before moving to NBC for a 13-episode Season 6. The very special outing, titled “Jake and Amy,” will feature the highly antipicated Peraltiago wedding.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Rosa become entranced by Alicia, then hit the comments with your reactions to this potential love connection.