Next Arrowverse Crossover to Include Batwoman, Add the City of Gotham

This year’s Arrowverse crossover will be battier than ever, as Green Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and the Legends of Tomorrow fight alongside… Batwoman.

“We will be doing another crossover event this fall on The CW [and] we will be introducing a new character. We will be fighting alongside Batwoman,” Arrow star Stephen Amell shared on Thursday at the network’s Upfronts event.

Speaking with TVLine earlier on the red carpet, Amell said that he knew all the details of the next crossover event (which will air in early December), adding that whereas in the past they have gone “big” — fighting aliens and Nazis from another Earth, for example — this time the premise would be “very specific.”

In turn, as one might surmise, “We’re adding the city of Gotham into the Arrowverse,” added CW president Mark Pedowitz, promising “another full-throttled action packed event.” Previously, Arrow once name-dropped Bruce Wayne, in an ad-lib suggested by Amell.

The multi-show, multi-night Arrowverse crososvers traditionally give each of the shows incolved a significant ratings boost for that week, typically to their best numbers since the previous team-up event.

This fall, for reference, Supergirl will air on Sunday, Arrow and Legends occupy Monday night and The Flash is staying put on Tuesday.

Now do that thing you do, readership: On your mark, get set, cast Batwoman!