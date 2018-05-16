The Last Ship to End After Season 5

The Last Ship is being permanently docked. The TNT drama will conclude at the end of its upcoming fifth season, our sister site Deadline reports.

Rumors of The Last Ship‘s demise first began circulating back in Sept. 2017, when cast member Travis Van Winkle, who plays Danny Green, announced “a series wrap” in an Instagram post that was later deleted. In response, TNT released a statement, which read, “We shot two seasons simultaneously; the fourth is currently on the air and the fifth will return next summer. We greenlit the fifth with the idea that it could be the final season, however it’s far too early to make that determination.” But now it’s official.

A premiere date for Season 5 has not yet been announced.