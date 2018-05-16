Ratings: NCIS Loses Abby Exit Boost, New Girl Ticks Up With Finale

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 12.5 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, down 17 and 25 percent from the season highs that Abby’s exit episode delivered.

Leading out of that, New Orleans‘ two-hour finale averaged 9.5 mil and a 0.9, ticking up from last week.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Flash (1.9 mil/0.7) and The 100 (1.1 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | New Girl‘s double-episode series finale averaged 1.5 mil and a 0.6, ticking up from last week.

NBC | The Voice (8 mil/1.4) ticked up, Rise (4.2 mil/0.7) was flat with its season/series finale, and Chicago Med (5.5 mil/0.9) hit season lows with its finale.

ABC | Roseanne (10.6 mil/2.6), black-ish (5 mil/1.2), Splitting Up Together (3.7 mil/1.0) and For the People (2 mil/0.5) were all steady, while The Middle (6.3 mil/1.4) was down a tenth.

