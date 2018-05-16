TV Vet Joseph Campanella, of Mannix and One Day at a Time, Dead at 93

Joseph Campanella, whose long TV career included stints on Mannix and One Day at a Time, died Wednesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif., our sister site Variety reports. He was 93.

Campanella played Lew Wickersham in the late 1960s/early ’70s series Mannix and was nominated for a supporting actor Emmy in 1968 for the role. He also played Ed Cooper, ex-husband to Bonnie Franklin’s Ann, for six seasons of the original One Day at a Time.

In the late 1980s, Campanella joined Days of Our Lives as Harper Deveraux, a powerful senator who eventually was revealed as the fiendish slasher known as the Riverfront Knifer. Other notable jobs included Marcus Welby, M.D., The Colbys, The Practice and The Bold and the Beautiful.