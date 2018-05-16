FBI: Connie Nielsen Exits CBS Drama

CBS’ FBI will have to recruit a new cast member: Connie Nielsen is exiting the new fall drama after co-starring in the original pilot, according to our sister site Deadline.

The Boss and The Following veteran was cast back in March to play the role of Ellen, the FBI Special Agent in Charge who serves as boss to the New York field office of the federal law-enforcement bureau. The role of Ellen will be recast. Nielsen can be glimpsed in the trailer for the Dick Wolf-produced drama, which debuted earlier today during CBS’ upfront presentation:

CBS is tinkering with a number of its new series: New Girl alum Max Greenfield is joining the cast of fall sitcom The Neighborhood, replacing original cast member Josh Lawson, and Dave Annable and Mira Sorvino have exited the cast of midseason drama The Code.