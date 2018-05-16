Cancelled Shows, 'Fun' Facts! The Quickest Deaths, the 'Worst' Renewal, Hottest Discussions and More

For dozens of broadcast-TV shows, it’s all over but the crying. And my number-crunching. Cancelled Shows, Fun Facts! (2018) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

In the wake of a full and grim week of Upfronts Season cancellations, and with only a handful of shows still awaiting word of their fate, TVLine as is tradition took stock of the fallen to find some “fun” facts amid much misery.

Which freshman show was first to get very bad news? And which one “enjoyed” the very shortest run? What was the strongest series to get shown the door, and which were the weakest performers to get invited back to the big dance?

I took a trip down to the TV morgue and crunched the numbers, to deliver this review (click here for direct access) of the year’s cancellations as well as evaluate the freshman class as a whole — including the new-but-still-yet-to-debut shows that have been sitting on the shelf for… a long while.