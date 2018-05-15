Siren Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Freeform isn’t about to let Siren be the one that swam away: The cabler has renewed the mermaid drama for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The series follows Ryn (played by Eline Powell), a mythical marine creature who arrives in a small town that’s heavy on deep sea folklore and quickly causes a whole lot of commotion.

Season 2 will consist of 16 episodes, an increase from Season 1’s 10.

Averaging 670,000 total viewers thus far this season, Siren is Freeform’s most-watched series (ahead of the soon-to-end The Fosters), while in the Women 18-34 and 12-34 demos, it stands as the No. 1 new cable drama.

Siren‘s Season 1 finale airs Thursday, May 24 at 8/7c.