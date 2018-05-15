Chicago Fire: Monica Raymund Officially Exits Ahead of Season 7

Gabby Dawson has officially left the firehouse.

Chicago Fire star Monica Raymund — who has played the paramedic since the NBC drama’s launch — will not be returning for Season 7.

Raymund confirmed her departure in a handwritten note posted on Twitter:

As for how Dawson will exit the show, the Season 6 finale hinted at a new job opportunity: Dawson found herself contemplating a volunteer medic position in hurricane-torn Puerto Rico following a fight with her husband Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer). (Read our full recap here.)

As previously reported, leading men Spencer and Taylor Kinney have already signed deals to return next season; Eamonn Walker will also be back, as will Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, and Yuri Sardarov, according to our sister site Deadline. Contract talks are still underway with David Eigenberg, who is expected to return.

Season 7 of Fire will premiere this fall on NBC’s new #OneChicago Wednesday night block, sandwiched between Med (at 8/7c) and P.D. (at 10 pm).