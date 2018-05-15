Ratings: Lucifer Rises With Finale

Fox’s Lucifer wrapped Season 3 — and possibly its entire run — on Monday night with 3.23 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up to its largest audience since March 19 and its best demo number in five episodes.

TVLine readers gave the season ender an average grade of “A.”

Leading out of that, The Resident (4.3 mil/0.9) also ticked up with its own finale.

Elsewhere….

ABC | DWTS: Athletes (7.6 mil/1.0) and the recently cancelled The Crossing (3.7 mil/0.5) were flat.

THE CW | Supergirl (1.55 mil/0.5) and iZombie (730K/0.3) were steady.

NBC | The Voice (8.6 mil/1.6) ticked up, while Running Wild (3.2 mil/0.8) dipped.

CBS | Leading out of Big Bang reruns, Man With a Plan (5.4 mil/0.9) was steady, while the cancelled Superior Donuts (4.6 mil/0.9) rose two tenths. Elementary (4.4 mil/0.6) was steady.

