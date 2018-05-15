Everwood Revival: 'There's a Real Shot It Could Come Back,' Says Greg Berlanti

The prospect of an Everwood revival has progressed from “pipe dream” to “realistic possibility.” In a new interview with our sister pub Variety, Greg Berlanti — who created the beloved WB drama — suggested that a reunion project is becoming more a question of when than if. Everwood: 15th Anniversary Memories Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“I think it’s about schedules and finances and budget and, if we can get a budget to a [workable] place, I think that there’s a real shot that that could come back,” he said. “I think we just have to figure out what would be the best way to do it. But there’s nothing firm in place yet.”

During an Everwood 15th anniversary panel held last August at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Berlanti was more tentative about the possibility of a revival. “No one’s asked, but I think we all would love to work together again,” he told reporters. Star Treat Williams quickly interjected that he’d sign on to an Everwood continuation “in a New York minute.”

Leading Lady Emily VanCamp, meanwhile, recently confirmed to the TVLine Podcast that she’s “heard whispers” about a possible revival, adding, “If it were to happen there’s a big possibility I would do it. We’ll see.”