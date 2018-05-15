TVLine Items: Six Feet Under Vet Gets Arrested, Queen Sugar Trailer and More

Frances Conroy is mixing it up with the Bluths: The Six Feet Under actress will guest-star during Season 5 of Arrested Development (debuting Tuesday, May 29 on Netflix).

Per EW.com, Conroy will play Lottie Dottie — yes, that’s right — a district attorney who is prosecuting the case involving the disappearance of Liza Minnelli’s Lucille 2.

Conroy’s recent TV credits include American Horror Story, The Mist, Casual and How I Met Your Mother.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Freeform has given a series order to the multicam sitcom Besties, from Kenya Barris (black-ish) and Ranada Shepard (Born Again Virgin). The show explores friendship, identity, race and class as two lifelong best friends lean on each other to get through some of the toughest challenges that they will ever face, like figuring out who they want to be.

* David Letterman will return to his old perch at NBC, appearing as a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, May 23, producer Mike Shoemaker announced on Twitter:

It's Dave's show and we are just borrowing it.

DAVID LETTERMAN will be our guest on Late Night with @sethmeyers on Wednesday May 23rd! — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) May 15, 2018

* HBO’s limited series Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams, will premiere on Sunday, July 8 at 9/8c.

* OWN has released a trailer for Queen Sugar Season 3 (premiering with a two-night event on Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30 at 10 pm). Additionally, the network has unveiled an extended first look at its new romantic drama Love Is___ (debuting Tuesday, June 19 at 10 pm).





