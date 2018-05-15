Watch ABC Trailers for Nathan Fillion's The Rookie, Single Parents and More

Along with announcing its fall 2018 lineup, ABC on Tuesday unveiled sneak peeks of its new shows, including The Rookie, a new police drama starring Nathan Fillion, and Single Parents, a family sitcom starring SNL‘s Taran Killam and Gossip Girl‘s Leighton Meester.

Also among the previews released: the 1970s-set comedy The Kids Are Alright, starring Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) and Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight), and midseason entry Whiskey Cavailer, starring Scott Foley (Scandal) and Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead).

Scroll down for the trailers in their entirety:

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (Wednesday at 10/9c)

THE FIX (Midseason)

GRAND HOTEL (Midseason)

THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (Tuesday at 8:30/7:30c)

THE ROOKIE (Tuesday at 10/9c)

SINGLE PARENTS (Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c)

WHISKEY CAVALIER (Midseason)