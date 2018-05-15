ABC Fall Schedule: Roseanne Returns Early, Nathan Fillion vs. Tuesday Death Slot, Fridays Get Fresh and More

Upfronts Week 2018 is underway, and ABC is the third broadcast-TV network (following NBC and Fox) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.

♦ ABC will have new episodes of Roseanne ready for fall (vs. holding the sitcom for midseason again).

♦ With The Good Doctor holding tight onto Castle‘s old time slot, Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie has copped the quasi-cursed Tuesday-at-10 perch.

♦ The previously announced Dancing With the Stars: Juniors spinoff will keep American Idol‘s Sunday time slot warm until the singing competition returns at midseason. ABC’s all-reality Sunday lineup will conclude with The Alec Bladwin Show (the talker previewed last March following the Oscars).

♦ Possibly in an effort to blunt the impact of Last Man Standing‘s arrival on Fox, ABC is moving Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless to Fridays. The last time ABC led off Friday with a comedy was the 2016-17 season with… Last Man Standing.

♦ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which scored an 11th-hour, shortened-season renewal, is being held until midseason.



MONDAY

8 pm Dancing With the Stars

10 pm The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 pm Roseanne

8:30 pm THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT

9 pm black-ish

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together

10 pm THE ROOKIE

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm American Housewife (new time slot)

9 pm Modern Family

9:30 SINGLE PARENTS

10 pm A MILLION LITTLE THINGS

THURSDAY

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy

9 pm Station 19

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder

FRIDAY

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat (new time slot)

8:30 pm Speechless (new time slot)

9 pm Child Support (new time slot)

10 pm 20/20

SATURDAY

8 pm Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

8 pm DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS

9 pm Shark Tank

10 pm THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW



American Idol, The Bachelor, THE FIX, For the People (will replace HGTAWM after season ends), GRAND HOTEL, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., SCHOOLED, WHISKEY CAVALIER



Alex Inc., The Crossing, Deception, Designated Survivor, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel’s Inhumans, The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Quantico, Scandal and Ten Days in the Valley. FATE TBD: Battle of the Network Stars, Boy Bands, The Toy Box