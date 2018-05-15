ABC Fall Schedule: Roseanne Returns Early, Nathan Fillion vs. Tuesday Death Slot, Fridays Get Fresh and More

Upfronts Week 2018 is underway, and ABC is the third broadcast-TV network (following NBC and Fox) to announce its schedule for the fall TV season.
♦ ABC will have new episodes of Roseanne ready for fall (vs. holding the sitcom for midseason again).
♦ With The Good Doctor holding tight onto Castle‘s old time slot, Nathan Fillion’s The Rookie has copped the quasi-cursed Tuesday-at-10 perch.
♦ The previously announced Dancing With the Stars: Juniors spinoff will keep American Idol‘s Sunday time slot warm until the singing competition returns at midseason. ABC’s all-reality Sunday lineup will conclude with The Alec Bladwin Show (the talker previewed last March following the Oscars).
♦ Possibly in an effort to blunt the impact of Last Man Standing‘s arrival on Fox, ABC is moving Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless to Fridays. The last time ABC led off Friday with a comedy was the 2016-17 season with… Last Man Standing.
♦ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which scored an 11th-hour, shortened-season renewal, is being held until midseason.
MONDAY
8 pm Dancing With the Stars
10 pm The Good Doctor
TUESDAY
8 pm Roseanne
8:30 pm THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
9 pm black-ish
9:30 pm Splitting Up Together
10 pm THE ROOKIE
WEDNESDAY
8 pm The Goldbergs
8:30 pm American Housewife (new time slot)
9 pm Modern Family
9:30 SINGLE PARENTS
10 pm A MILLION LITTLE THINGS
THURSDAY
8 pm Grey’s Anatomy
9 pm Station 19
10 pm How to Get Away With Murder
FRIDAY
8 pm Fresh Off the Boat (new time slot)
8:30 pm Speechless (new time slot)
9 pm Child Support (new time slot)
10 pm 20/20
SATURDAY
8 pm Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos
8 pm DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS
9 pm Shark Tank
10 pm THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW
American Idol, The Bachelor, THE FIX, For the People (will replace HGTAWM after season ends), GRAND HOTEL, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., SCHOOLED, WHISKEY CAVALIER
Alex Inc., The Crossing, Deception, Designated Survivor, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel’s Inhumans, The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Quantico, Scandal and Ten Days in the Valley. FATE TBD: Battle of the Network Stars, Boy Bands, The Toy Box