Castle EPs' ABC Follow-Up Take Two Gets Summer Premiere Date

Take Two, the new crime procedural from Castle EPs Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe, finally has a premiere date. And it’s in the very near future.

The network announced Monday that the series — staring TV vets Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian — will kick off its 13-episode run on Thursday, June 21 at 10/9c. It takes over the slot currently being held by Quantico, which will shift to Fridays beginning May 25.

The Grinder-esque Take Two finds Bilson playing Sam Swift, the former star of a hit cop series whose epic breakdown is broadcast to the public and sends her to rehab. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing lone-wolf private investigator Eddie Valetik (Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Though Eddie resents the babysitting gig, Sam uses the skills she learned as an actor playing a cop and proves herself to be surprisingly valuable.

Miller and Marlowe had been developing Take Two for two years before ABC gave the project a straight-to-series order last November.