Quantico: ABC Banishes Series to Friday Following Cancellation

Talk about adding insult to injury. Just days after announcing Quantico‘s cancellation, ABC has announced that the Priyanka Chopra-fronted drama will finish out its remaining episodes on Friday night.

The series, which had been airing on Thursdays at 10/9c, will relocate to Fridays at 8/7 beginning May, 25. (This week’s episode is being pre-empted for an episode of the hidden-camera series What Would You Do?).

ABC on Friday confirmed that Quantico would not be returning for a fourth season. The show’s Season 3 premiere last month drew just 2.9 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

Take Two, the new ABC drama from Castle EPs Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe, will take over Quantico‘s Thursday time slot beginning June 21.