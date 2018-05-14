Lucifer's Tom Ellis Opens Up About Cancellation, #SaveLucifer Campaign's 'Tsunami of Love': 'I Will Keep Fighting'

As if Lucifer fans needed another gut-punch relating to Fox’s cancellation of the comic book-based drama, here’s another one courtesy of Tom Ellis.

“I couldn’t have been in a higher place when I got the news,” the series star shared with TVLine on Monday, hours ahead of the Season 3 finale (airing tonight at 8/7c). “I had finished a fan convention in Rome, and I was my way back to the hotel in a mini-bus with my mates from the Supernatural cast, when I got a call from [co-showrunner] Joe [Henderson]. I had just left a room full of love, of adulating fans, when he said the show was over. I was like, ‘What?’

“Honestly, I was a bit shocked. I went into some weird shock,” Ellis continued. “I just wasn’t expecting it, it really pulled the rug. And then it really went through me, how much I cared about the show, and I was really, really sad. I couldn’t quite believe it.”

Lucifer this season has averaged a 0.8 demo rating, ranking 10th among all Fox dramas that aired this season (tied with the newly renewed Gotham) and only besting the recently excised Exorcist. (Fox execs on Monday morning explained that because of strong performances by midseason dramas 9-1-1 and The Resident, and with Thursday Night Football now filling one night, ratings-challenged Lucifer fell by the wayside.) But through his travels, Ellis suspects the fandom is underrepresented — as further suggested by the #SaveLucifer campaign that arose over the weekend.

“The weird thing was when the news broke [about the cancellation], that’s when I started feeling better, because the response has been nothing short of ridiculously overwhelming,” Ellis marvels. “Since doing Lucifer, I’ve done press in various parts of the world, and I’m fully aware that this show is much more popular than what it had seemed to be on Fox. Our figures suggested that lots of people watch the show, just not necessarily on Fox. So in a weird way, I’m not surprised about people being angry. I just wasn’t ready this tsunami of love that came with it.”

The #SaveLucifer movement “has created a conversation,” Ellis says. As for whether it will bear any fruit, “I don’t want to promise anything for anybody, because there are so many things that have to align for things to happen…,” he ventures. “But I didn’t have hope, and I do have hope now. And as long as there is hope, I will keep fighting. Because I think that’s what our fans want us to do.”

In the meantime, Ellis urges viewers to catch the season finale, for two reasons. “We are so proud of it; it’s a really cracking episode of Lucifer.” Plus, “If we are to leave it there, which I really, really don’t want to, [the finale] will at least honor the time you’ve put into the show thus far — and then really frustate you!” he says with a chuckle, echoing Henderson’s cliffhanger warning. “We were just getting going!”