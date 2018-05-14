TVLine Items: Del Toro's Netflix Horror Series, Match Game Return and More

Grab a flashlight: Netflix and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro will be telling scary stories at 10 After Midnight.

The streamer has picked up the aforementioned horror anthology series curated by the Shape of Water helmer, who will write and direct select episodes. Del Toro will also handpick a team of writers and filmmakers from the genre to oversee the other installments.

The project marks del Toro’s first live-action program for Netflix, which is home to his animated show Trollhunters.

* Match Game will return for Season 3 on Thursday, June 21 at 9/8c on ABC. Meanwhile, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss’ new dating competition series The Proposal will debut Monday, June 18 at 10 pm.

* Netflix has ordered the one-hour comedy series AJ and the Queen, starring, co-written and executive-produced by RuPaul Charles. The show follows Ruby Red (RuPaul), “a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America… with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway,” per the official release. Michael Patrick King (2 Broke Girls, The Comeback) serves as a co-writer and EP.

* The animated comedy Animals will return for Season 3 on Friday, Aug. 3 at 11:30 pm on HBO.

* Syfy has released teaser trailers for the comic book adaptation Deadly Class, from Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and the drama Nightflyers, based on the novella by George R.R. Martin:





* AMC has released a trailer for Humans Season 3, premiering Thursday, June 5 at 10 pm:

