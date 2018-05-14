Titans Offshoot Doom Patrol Ordered at Streaming Upstart DC Universe

Don’t let its title fool you — the newest addition to DC Universe is a lot more fun than it sounds.

The streaming service, which will play host to previously announced originals like Titans and Swamp Thing, has given a 13-episode series order to Doom Patrol, TVLine has learned.

Described as a “re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved groups of outcast superheroes,” Doom Patrol will feature the likes of Negative Man (played by Dwain Murphy), Elasti-Girl (played by April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane, under the guidance of Dr. Niles Caulder aka “The Chief” (played by Bruno Bichir).

All of these characters are slated to first appear in DC Universe’s Titans, beginning with the series’ fifth episode, appropriately titled “Doom Patrol.”

Peruse the series’ official logline below:

The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of Titans, Doom Patrol will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

–

In addition to writing the Warner Bros. project, Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) will also executive-produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

Production on Doom Patrol begins this year; the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.

Your thoughts on Doom Patrol? Drop ’em in a comment below.