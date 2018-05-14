Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Renewed for Shortened Season 6

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have (some) more missions ahead of them.

ABC announced on Monday that the Marvel series has been renewed for Season 6, to air during the 2018-19 TV season. Sources say the new season will consist of just 13 episodes, though it has not yet been determined if it will be a farewell run.

The renewal news comes just as the TV series is lightly dovetailing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, by alluding to the alien supervillain Thanos’ invasion of Earth. What remains to be seen, though, is if and how S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Season 5 finale, airing this Friday at 9/8c, will incorporate the very final twist of Infinity War.

With S.H.I.E.L.D. very much straddling the renewal bubble this TV season, co-showrunner Jed Whedon previously told TVLine that the season finale was being prepared to double as a series ender if need be, saying, “We’re definitely going to make it rewarding either way.” (Having seen the finale, I… will nod politely!)

Averaging a 0.5 demo rating along with 2.1 million viewers this season (in Live+Same Day numbers), S.H.I.E.L.D. respectively ranks second-to-last in the demo among all ABC dramas (alongside the cancelled Quantico and the about-to-end Once Upon a Time) and last in total audience.

Starring Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain de Caestecker, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9/8c, with its season finale landing on May 18.

ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2018-19 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 15 in New York.