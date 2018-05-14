Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Renewed for Shortened Season 6

Agents of SHIELD Cancelled or Renewed
Courtesy of ABC

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have (some) more missions ahead of them.

ABC announced on Monday that the Marvel series has been renewed for Season 6, to air during the 2018-19 TV season. Sources say the new season will consist of just 13 episodes, though it has not yet been determined if it will be a farewell run.

The renewal news comes just as the TV series is lightly dovetailing with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, by alluding to the alien supervillain Thanos’ invasion of Earth. What remains to be seen, though, is if and how S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Season 5 finale, airing this Friday at 9/8c, will incorporate the very final twist of Infinity War.

With S.H.I.E.L.D. very much straddling the renewal bubble this TV season, co-showrunner Jed Whedon previously told TVLine that the season finale was being prepared to double as a series ender if need be, saying, “We’re definitely going to make it rewarding either way.” (Having seen the finale, I… will nod politely!)

Averaging a 0.5 demo rating along with 2.1 million viewers this season (in Live+Same Day numbers), S.H.I.E.L.D. respectively ranks second-to-last in the demo among all ABC dramas (alongside the cancelled Quantico and the about-to-end Once Upon a Time) and last in total audience.

Starring Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain de Caestecker, Henry Simmons and Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9/8c, with its season finale landing on May 18.

ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2018-19 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 15 in New York.

 

