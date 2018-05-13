NBC Fall Schedule: SVU, The Blacklist on the Move, One Chicago Night, B99 Held to Midseason, Timeless in Limbo

With Upfronts Week 2018 nigh, NBC as is tradition was the first broadcast-TV network to announce its schedule for the fall TV season. Conspicuously missing from the Peacock net’s lineup — remaining bubble series Timeless and Champions. During a conference call with reporters, NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt said a final decision on both shows will come down quickly “after they finish” their current runs. (Timeless wraps its second season tonight.)

♦ Dick Wolf’s “One Chicago” franchise is getting its own night, with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. all airing on Wednesday.

♦ Law & Order: SVU is moving to Thursdays after NBC’s returning comedy block (save for Great News, R.I.P.)

♦ Season 2 of summer series Midnight, Texas has scored a fall promotion.



♦ Newly-acquired Brooklyn Nine-Nine is being held until midseason (time slot TBD). Also on deck for early 2019: Good Girls (which moves to Sundays at 10 pm after football), The Blacklist (shifting to Fridays at 9 pm after Blindspot), A.P. Bio (time slot TBD) and the recently announced America’s Got Talent: The Champions (which will air Mondays at 8 pm in January and February before The Voice‘s second cycle bows).



MONDAY

8 pm The Voice

10 pm MANIFEST (WATCH TRAILER)

TUESDAY

8 pm The Voice

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm NEW AMSTERDAM (WATCH TRAILER)

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med (new time slot)

9 pm Chicago Fire (new time slot)

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm Superstore

8:30 pm The Good Place

9 pm Will & Grace

9:30 pm I FEEL BAD (WATCH TRAILER)

10 pm Law & Order: SVU (new time slot)

FRIDAY

8 pm Blindspot

9 pm Midnight Texas (new time slot)

10 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 pm Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 pm Saturday Night Live (encore)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY

7 pm Football Night in American

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football



A.P. Bio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, Good Girls, World of Dance, Ellen’s Game of Games, AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS, THE TITAN GAMES, ABBY’S, THE ENEMY WITHIN, THE VILLAGE and THE INBETWEEN



The Brave, Great News, The Night Shift and Rise. Still TBD: Timeless and Champions.