Superior Donuts Cancelled at CBS

It is no longer time to make the donuts: CBS has cancelled the Jermaine Fowler-Judd Hirsch sitcom Superior Donuts after two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports.

Donuts starred Fowler as Franco, an employee at a struggling Chicago donut shop owned by grumpy widower Arthur (played by Hirsch). Katey Sagal co-starred as cop Randy, with David Koechner playing loyal customer Tush and Maz Jobrani as landlord Fawz. Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black, Jane the Virgin) joined the cast in Season 2 as food-truck operator Sofia.

Premiering in February 2017, Donuts did well enough in its midseason debut to earn a second season, and received a vote of confidence in November when CBS ordered eight additional Season 2 episodes. But like the rest of CBS’ Monday night comedy lineup, it has struggled of late, with the April 30 episode hitting a series low of 4.1 million total viewers.

The May 14 season finale will now serve as a series finale, capping Donuts‘ run at a total of 34 episodes.

