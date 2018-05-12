Man With a Plan Renewed for Season 3

The Plan has been extended.

CBS has renewed the Matt LeBlanc sitcom Man With a Plan for a third season, TVLine has learned.

The former Friends star plays family man Adam Burns, a contractor who picks up the slack at home when his wife, Andi (Yes, Dear‘s Liza Snyder), returns to work; Kevin Nealon (Weeds), Stacy Keach (Two and a Half Men) and Matt Cook (Clipped) co-star.

CBS’ latest round of renewals also includes Criminal Minds, Instinct, Life in Pieces and Celebrity Big Brother.

Man With a Plan Season 2, which is currently airing Mondays at 8:30/7:30c, wraps up on May 21.