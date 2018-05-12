Set Your DVR: Here's What's New (and Leaving) the Week of May 13

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “go90” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

This particular week, we’re also going ahead and listing every major season (and series) finale from the seven days ahead. Those include proper sendoffs for Once Upon a Time and New Girl, and unceremonious ends for the freshly cancelled Lucifer, Designated Survivor and Rise, among others.

SUNDAY, MAY 13

12 am The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale spring finale (Netflix)

7 pm Genius Junior Season 1 finale (NBC; two episodes)

9 pm Timeless Season 2 finale (NBC; two episodes)

9 pm The Arrangement Season 2 finale (E!)

9 pm Unforgiven Season 1 finale (PBS)

10 pm The Royals Season 4 finale (E!)

10:15 pm Silicon Valley Season 5 finale (HBO)

10:45 pm Barry Season 1 finale (HBO)

MONDAY, MAY 14

8 pm Lucifer series finale (Fox; officially cancelled)

9 pm The Resident Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Superior Donuts series finale (CBS; officially cancelled)

TUESDAY, MAY 15

8 pm Shadowhunters Season 3A finale (Freeform; two episodes)

9 pm NCIS: New Orleans Season 4 finale (CBS; two episodes)

9 pm New Girl series finale (Fox; two episodes)

9 pm Rise series finale (NBC; officially cancelled)

9 pm black-ish Season 4 finale (ABC)

10 pm Chicago Med Season 3 finale (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

8 pm The Blacklist Season 5 finale (NBC)

8 pm Riverdale Season 2 finale (The CW)

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 5 finale (ABC)

8:30 pm Alex, Inc. series finale (ABC; officially cancelled)

9 pm SEAL Team Season 1 finale (CBS)

9 pm Modern Family Season 9 finale (ABC)

9:30 pm American Housewife Season 2 finale (ABC)

10 pm Designated Survivor series finale (ABC; officially cancelled)

THURSDAY, MAY 17

8 pm Gotham Season 4 finale (Fox)

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 finale (ABC)

8 pm Supernatural Season 13 finale (The CW)

9 pm Arrow Season 6 finale (The CW)

9 pm Station 19 Season 1 finale (ABC)

9 pm Life in Pieces Season 3 finale (CBS; two episodes)

10 pm S.W.A.T. Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Citizen Rose premiere (E!)

FRIDAY, MAY 18

12 am 13 Reasons Why Season 2 premiere (Netflix)

8 pm MasterChef Junior Season 6 finale (Fox; two hours)

8 pm Blindspot Season 3 finale (NBC)

8 pm Once Upon a Time series finale, Part 2 (ABC)

9 pm Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 5 finale (ABC)

9 pm Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 finale (CBS)

10 pm Relik miniseries finale (Cinemax)

SATURDAY, MAY 19

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live Season 43 finale with host Tina Fey (NBC)

