Life in Pieces Renewed for Season 4

Life goes on.

CBS has renewed the ensemble comedy Life in Pieces for a fourth season, TVLine has learned.

The series’ cast includes Betsy Brandt, Colin Hanks, Thomas Sadoski, Angelique Cabral, Dianne Wiest and Zoe Lister-Jones as members of a sprawling family whose lives play out in four short stories every week.

CBS’ latest round of renewals also includes Criminal Minds, Instinct, Man With a Plan and Celebrity Big Brother.

Life in Pieces wraps Season 3 with a two-episode finale on Thursday, May 17.