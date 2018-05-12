Kevin Can Wait Cancelled at CBS After Polarizing Season 2 Shake-Up

Looks like Kevin will be joining Donna six feet under.

CBS has cancelled Kevin Can Wait after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

As well publicized, Kevin underwent a major overhaul in Season 2. Original cast member Erinn Hayes was let go and essentially replaced by Kevin James’ former King of Queens costar Leah Remini, who plays Kevin’s former police partner Vanessa Cellucci. Together, the two started a private security firm, with much of Season 2 doing everything it could to avoid making them a couple focused on their fledgling business.

Kevin Can Wait this season averaged a 1.2 demo rating along with 6.4 million weekly total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down 25 and 16 percent from its freshman run and hitting series lows as recently as April 30. That said, it ranks a decent enough fourth among all CBS comedies, behind Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Mom.

Word of Kevin‘s fate comes just hours after CBS axed fellow Monday night sitcom Superior Donuts.

The cancellation was first announced by executive producer Andy Fickman: