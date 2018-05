Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson have not solved their last case.

CBS has renewed the long-running drama Elementary for Season 7, TVLine has learned.

The show kicked off Season 6 just two weeks ago. Its opener drew 4.7 million viewers and an 0.6 demo rating — up slightly from its Season 5 finale. Although far from a ratings powerhouse, the show is a huge international player for CBS.

The sixth season is currently airing Mondays at 10/9c.